Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00328.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,073. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

