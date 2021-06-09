Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

