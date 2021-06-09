Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.