Bao Finance Reaches Market Cap of $15.91 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $1.05 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00220747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00208919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01307238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.78 or 0.99994016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

