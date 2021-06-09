Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.39. Barclays shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 13,664 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 104.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barclays by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 386,525 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

