Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 88,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

