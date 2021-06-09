Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Shares of AEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 88,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
