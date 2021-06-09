Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY remained flat at $$5.05 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

