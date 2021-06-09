Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 37,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

