Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
NYSE:BGH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,915. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
