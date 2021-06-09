Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

