Base Protocol Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $38,187.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 996,677 coins and its circulating supply is 698,077 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

