Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

