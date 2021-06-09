Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

