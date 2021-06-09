Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $648,222. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

