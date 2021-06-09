Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 445,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 584.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 246,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $648,222. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

