Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of Beam Therapeutics worth $45,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,372. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

