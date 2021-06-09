Beefy.Finance Trading Up 3.7% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,117.42 or 0.03004629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $80.45 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00246772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00037372 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.