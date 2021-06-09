Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0079

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $238,465.57 and $39,317.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

