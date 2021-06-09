Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €57.70 ($67.88) and last traded at €58.00 ($68.24). Approximately 45,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.40 ($68.71).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

