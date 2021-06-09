BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 603 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $211,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 284,933 shares in the company, valued at $100,168,196.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.85. 102,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

