Bela Price Down 54.8% This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Bela has traded down 54.8% against the dollar. One Bela coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $90,972.67 and $14.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00463636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,132,709 coins and its circulating supply is 48,986,325 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

