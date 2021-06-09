Beldex Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $401,873.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

