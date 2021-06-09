Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $83,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,570. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

