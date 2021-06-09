Bellevue Group AG Buys 133,209 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $112,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.