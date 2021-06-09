Bellevue Group AG Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,935,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.09. 7,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.