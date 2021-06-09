Bellevue Group AG Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,766. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

