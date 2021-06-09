Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,755 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.16% of Anthem worth $138,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

