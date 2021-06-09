Bellevue Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $106,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

