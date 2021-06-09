Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($48.34). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,600 ($47.03), with a volume of 160,505 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,585.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

