Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.