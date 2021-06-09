Belt Finance Hits Market Cap of $79.47 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $25.12 or 0.00068940 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $79.47 million and $7.45 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,164,111 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

