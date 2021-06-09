Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.92 ($34.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.76. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

