Berenberg Bank Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

ETR:VNA opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

