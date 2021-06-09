Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.