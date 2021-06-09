Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

