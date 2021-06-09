BEST (NYSE:BEST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $575.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

