BEST (NYSE:BEST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
BEST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $575.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
