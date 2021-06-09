Beyond Finance Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $266,782.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

