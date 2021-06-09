B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of B&G Foods worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

