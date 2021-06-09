BHPCoin (BHP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.61 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

