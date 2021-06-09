Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.38. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

