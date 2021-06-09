Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.64). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 199,466 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 998.57 ($13.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,235.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

