Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.86 ($31.60) and last traded at €26.76 ($31.48). Approximately 88,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.58 ($31.27).

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBF shares. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.96.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

