Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.91 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

