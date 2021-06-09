BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,506 shares of company stock worth $8,052,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.