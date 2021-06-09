BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.