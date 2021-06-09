BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

