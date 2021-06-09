Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 789630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$992.35 million and a PE ratio of 184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

