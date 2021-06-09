Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.64. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 610,061 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$955.10 million and a PE ratio of 179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

