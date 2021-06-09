Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $37,281.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,251,120 coins and its circulating supply is 21,189,838 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

