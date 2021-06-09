BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 172.3% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,863.27 or 0.99770114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00074085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.