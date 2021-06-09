Bitblocks Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $699.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $501,451.12 and approximately $699.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.10 or 0.99753268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 270,029,941 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

